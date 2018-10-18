Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince Clam Juice
8 fl ozUPC: 0007323000872
Product Details
- All Natural
- Packed at the Peak of Freshness
- Certified Sustainable Seafood NSC™
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium100mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Clam Juice .
Allergen Info
Contains Molluscs and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
