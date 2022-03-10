Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince Fancy Pink Crab Meat
6 ozUPC: 0007323000059
Product Details
- Quality Products Since 1948
- Wild Caught
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium380mg16%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Crab Meat , Water , Salt , Citric Acid ( pH Regulator ) , Monosodium Glutamate , Sodium Sulfite ( Whitening Agent ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Shellfish.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More