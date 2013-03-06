Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Crown Prince Fancy White Crab Meat
6 ozUPC: 0007323000857
Purchase Options
Product Details
This Fancy White Lump Crab Meat does not contain any MSG or sulfites.This high-quality crab meat is packed in water.No bleaching agents or preservatives are used in the rinsing, washing, or canning process.One serving of this fat-free food provides 17% of the daily needed protein.This product is very versatile and can be used in your favorite dips, souffles, salads, and crab cakes.
- Fancy White Lump Crab Meat
- Wild Caught
- No MSG or Sulfites
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (120 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol135mg45%
Sodium670mg29.13%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein17g
Calcium195mg15%
Iron2.7mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Lump White Crab Meat (Crustacean Shellfish), Water, Salt, Citric Acid (A Manufactured Acidifier)
Allergen Info
Contains Shellfish.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More