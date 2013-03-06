This Fancy White Lump Crab Meat does not contain any MSG or sulfites.This high-quality crab meat is packed in water.No bleaching agents or preservatives are used in the rinsing, washing, or canning process.One serving of this fat-free food provides 17% of the daily needed protein.This product is very versatile and can be used in your favorite dips, souffles, salads, and crab cakes.

Fancy White Lump Crab Meat

Wild Caught

No MSG or Sulfites