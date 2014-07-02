Crown Prince in Spring Water Natural Albacore Tuna Perspective: front
Crown Prince in Spring Water Natural Albacore Tuna Perspective: left
Crown Prince in Spring Water Natural Albacore Tuna Perspective: right
Crown Prince in Spring Water Natural Albacore Tuna

5 ozUPC: 0007323000875
Product Details

Solid White Albacore Tuna is considered the highest quality tuna available in a can. The meat is light in color and firm in texture without a lot of sediment. One serving of Albacore Tuna provides about one-third of the daily needed protein with very little fat. Try some in your next casserole, salad, or sandwich.

  • Sustainably Wild Caught
  • Pole & Line Caught
  • Kosher
  • Dolphin Safe
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Product of Thailand

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (120 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol80mg26.67%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein35g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Albacore Tuna (Fish), Spring Water

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
