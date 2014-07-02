Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince in Spring Water Natural Albacore Tuna
5 ozUPC: 0007323000875
Product Details
Solid White Albacore Tuna is considered the highest quality tuna available in a can. The meat is light in color and firm in texture without a lot of sediment. One serving of Albacore Tuna provides about one-third of the daily needed protein with very little fat. Try some in your next casserole, salad, or sandwich.
- Sustainably Wild Caught
- Pole & Line Caught
- Kosher
- Dolphin Safe
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Product of Thailand
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (120 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol80mg26.67%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein35g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Albacore Tuna (Fish), Spring Water
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
