Solid White Albacore Tuna is considered the highest quality tuna available in a can. The meat is light in color and firm in texture without a lot of sediment. One serving of Albacore Tuna provides about one-third of the daily needed protein with very little fat. Try some in your next casserole, salad, or sandwich.

Sustainably Wild Caught

Pole & Line Caught

Kosher

Dolphin Safe

Non-GMO Project Verified

Product of Thailand