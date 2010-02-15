Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince Natural Alaskan Pink Salmon
7.5 OzUPC: 0007323000896
Product Details
- Wild Caught
- Ready to Eat
- Contains 1.5 g of Omega 3 Fatty Acids Per Serving
- Low in Sodium
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutrition Facts
2.5 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol65mg22%
Sodium55mg2%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein17g
Calcium0mg10%
Iron0mg6%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pink Salmon .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More