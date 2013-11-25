Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince Natural Chunk Light No Salt Added Tongol Tuna In Spring Water
5 ozUPC: 0007323000877
Product Details
- Wild Caught
- Kosher
- Fat Free
- Low Sodium
- No Salt Added
- Dolphin Safe
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium35mg1.46%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein16g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tongol Tuna (Fish), Spring Water
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
