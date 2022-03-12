Anchovies are prepared using the oldest known method of preserving food - salt curing. They start with the highest quality fresh anchovies and place them in barrels in alternate layers with sea salt. Maturing occurs over 3-12 months. A slower maturing process is better for extended shelf life. After curing, workers clean and pack the anchovies by hand in pure olive oil. Their unique flavor is perfect for salads, casseroles, and as a pizza topper.

Flat Fillets of Anchovies in Pure Olive Oil

Wild Caught

Product of Morocco