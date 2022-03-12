Crown Prince Natural Flat Fillet Anchovies In Pure Olive Oil Perspective: front
Anchovies are prepared using the oldest known method of preserving food - salt curing. They start with the highest quality fresh anchovies and place them in barrels in alternate layers with sea salt. Maturing occurs over 3-12 months. A slower maturing process is better for extended shelf life. After curing, workers clean and pack the anchovies by hand in pure olive oil. Their unique flavor is perfect for salads, casseroles, and as a pizza topper.

  • Flat Fillets of Anchovies in Pure Olive Oil
  • Wild Caught 
  • Product of Morocco

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium970mg40%
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Anchovies , Pure Olive Oil , Salt .

Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

