Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Crown Prince Natural No Salt Added Albacore Tuna in Water
5 ozUPC: 0007323000876
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Wild Caught
- Kosher
- Fat Free
- Dolphin Safe
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (120 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol80mg26.67%
Sodium360mg15.65%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein34g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.8mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Albacore Tuna (Fish), Spring Water, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More