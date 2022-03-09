Nutrition Facts

2.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 2% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 20mg 7%

Sodium 220mg 9%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 13g