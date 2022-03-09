Crown Prince Natural Skinless & Boneless Pacific Pink Salmon Perspective: front
Crown Prince Natural Skinless & Boneless Pacific Pink Salmon

6 ozUPC: 0007323000897
Product Details

  • Wild Caught • Certified Sustainable Seafood
  • Natural
  • Natural Source Omega-3
  • 235MG of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Per Serving
  • Low Fat

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium220mg9%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein13g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Alaskan Pink Salmon . Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
