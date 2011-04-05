Crown Prince Natural Skinless & Boneless Sardines in Water Perspective: front
Crown Prince Natural Skinless & Boneless Sardines in Water Perspective: left
Crown Prince Natural Skinless & Boneless Sardines in Water Perspective: right
Crown Prince Natural Skinless & Boneless Sardines in Water

4.37 ozUPC: 0007323000838
Product Details

Contains 2 g of OMEGA-3 Fatty Acids per serving.

  • Wild Caught
  • Natural Source OMEGA-3
  • Hand Packed In Water
  • Packed at the Peak of Freshness
  • Excellent Source of Protein
  • Good Source of Iron
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein22g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron3.6mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sardines, Water, Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
