Crown Prince Natural Skinless & Boneless Sardines in Water
4.37 ozUPC: 0007323000838
Purchase Options
Product Details
Contains 2 g of OMEGA-3 Fatty Acids per serving.
- Wild Caught
- Natural Source OMEGA-3
- Hand Packed In Water
- Packed at the Peak of Freshness
- Excellent Source of Protein
- Good Source of Iron
- Non-GMO Project Verified
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (90 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein22g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron3.6mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sardines, Water, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More