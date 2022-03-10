Crown Prince Natural Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince Natural Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince Natural Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Crown Prince Natural Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil

5 ozUPC: 0007323000874
Purchase Options

Product Details

Chunk Light Yellowfin Tuna in Spring Waters is packed using a single-cook process allowing the fish to retain its delicate texture and natural juices. Low in fat and sodium.Caught by purse seine net, Crown Prince Natural Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil is dolphin safe and species specifically harvested to avoid by-catch issues. It is a great choice for those seeking an oil-packed tuna and provides an excellent source of protein.

  • Wild Caught
  • Excellent Source of Protein
  • Dolphin Safe
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g8%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium160mg7%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein16g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Yellowfin Tuna ( Fish ) , Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More