Crown Prince Natural Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Product Details
Chunk Light Yellowfin Tuna in Spring Waters is packed using a single-cook process allowing the fish to retain its delicate texture and natural juices. Low in fat and sodium.Caught by purse seine net, Crown Prince Natural Solid Light Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil is dolphin safe and species specifically harvested to avoid by-catch issues. It is a great choice for those seeking an oil-packed tuna and provides an excellent source of protein.
- Wild Caught
- Excellent Source of Protein
- Dolphin Safe
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Yellowfin Tuna ( Fish ) , Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
