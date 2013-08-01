Crown Prince Natural Yellowfin Tuna In Spring Water Perspective: front
Crown Prince Natural Yellowfin Tuna In Spring Water Perspective: left
Crown Prince Natural Yellowfin Tuna In Spring Water Perspective: right
Crown Prince Natural Yellowfin Tuna In Spring Water

5 ozUPC: 0007323000820
Product Details

Crown Prince Natural Chunk Light Yellowfin Tuna in Spring Water is pole caught and dolphin safe. This wild caught tuna is packed using a single-cook process allowing the fish to retain its delicate texture and natural juices. Low in fat and sodium, our Yellowfin Tuna in Spring Water provides an excellent source of protein.

  • Wild Caught
  • Sustainly Harvested
  • Natural
  • Chunk Light - Pole Caught
  • Single Cook - In Spring Water
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium90mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein15g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Yellowfin Tuna ( Fish ) , Spring Water , Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
