Crown Prince Natural Yellowfin Tuna In Spring Water
5 ozUPC: 0007323000820
Product Details
Crown Prince Natural Chunk Light Yellowfin Tuna in Spring Water is pole caught and dolphin safe. This wild caught tuna is packed using a single-cook process allowing the fish to retain its delicate texture and natural juices. Low in fat and sodium, our Yellowfin Tuna in Spring Water provides an excellent source of protein.
- Wild Caught
- Sustainly Harvested
- Natural
- Chunk Light - Pole Caught
- Single Cook - In Spring Water
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium90mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein15g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Yellowfin Tuna ( Fish ) , Spring Water , Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.