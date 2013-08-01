Crown Prince Natural Chunk Light Yellowfin Tuna in Spring Water is pole caught and dolphin safe. This wild caught tuna is packed using a single-cook process allowing the fish to retain its delicate texture and natural juices. Low in fat and sodium, our Yellowfin Tuna in Spring Water provides an excellent source of protein.

Wild Caught

Sustainly Harvested

Natural

Chunk Light - Pole Caught

Single Cook - In Spring Water

Kosher