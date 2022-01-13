Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.25cup (55 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 110

% Daily value*

Total Fat 8g 12.31% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 35mg 11.67%

Sodium 230mg 9.58%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 11g

Calcium 40mg 4%

Iron 0.72mg 4%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%