Crown Prince® Naturally Smoked Kipper Snack
3.25 ozUPC: 0007323000002
Product Details
- From an MSC Certified Sustainable Fishery
- Natural source omega-3
- Kosher
- Fillets of kippered herring
- Pull-top can
- Sustainably wild caught
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (55 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g12.31%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium230mg9.58%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein11g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Smoked Fillets of Kippered Herring (Fish), Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible