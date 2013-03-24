Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Crown Prince No Salt Added Natural Solid White Albacore Tuna
12 ozUPC: 0007323000849
Purchase Options
Product Details
Low in Sodium. A Fat Free Food.
- Natural
- Solid White Albacore Tuna
- No Salt Added
- Packed in Spring Water
- Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.375cup (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol55mg18.33%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein24g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Albacore Tuna (Fish), Spring Water
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More