Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.375cup (85 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 120

% Daily value*

Total Fat 2g 2.56% Saturated Fat 0.5g 2.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 55mg 18.33%

Sodium 80mg 3.48%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 24g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0.36mg 2%