12 ozUPC: 0007323000849
Product Details

Low in Sodium. A Fat Free Food.

  • Natural
  • Solid White Albacore Tuna
  • No Salt Added
  • Packed in Spring Water
  • Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.375cup (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol55mg18.33%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein24g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Albacore Tuna (Fish), Spring Water

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
