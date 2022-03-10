Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince Ocean Prince® Fancy Whole Smoked Oysters In Cottonseed Oil
3 ozUPC: 0007323000165
Product Details
Smoked Oysters are naturally smoked, and are of uniform size and color. As one of the largest importers of smoked oysters in the world, we are able to source only the highest quality of oysters available. Each and every production code is pre-approved prior to shipment. This ensures that our high quality standards are maintained.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium220mg9%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein11g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Smoked Oysters , Cottonseed Oil , Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Molluscs and Their Derivatives.
