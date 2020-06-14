Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince Ocean Prince Sardines In Water
4.25 ozUPC: 0007323000125
Product Details
Ocean Prince Sardines are packed using only the highest quality Pilchard sardines. These sardines have a slightly firm texture and a pleasing mild flavor. Wild-caught and kosher, these sardines provide an excellent source of calcium and protein. Visit the Crown Prince website for recipes.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium85mg4%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein10g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sardines , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More