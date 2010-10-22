Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince Skinless Boneless Sardines In Olive Oil
4.37 ozUPC: 0007323000833
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Natural
- Wild Caught
- Natural Source of Omega-3 (contains 1.7g of Omega-3 Fatty Acids per Serving)
- Hand Packed in Pure Olive Oil
- Packed at the Peak of Freshness
- Fresh from the Sea to Your Table
- Excellent Source of Protein
- Ready to Eat
- Pull-Top Can
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (80 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein19g
Calcium52mg4%
Iron3.6mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sardines, Pure Olive Oil, Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More