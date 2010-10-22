Crown Prince Skinless Boneless Sardines In Olive Oil Perspective: front
  • Natural
  • Wild Caught
  • Natural Source of Omega-3 (contains 1.7g of Omega-3 Fatty Acids per Serving)
  • Hand Packed in Pure Olive Oil
  • Packed at the Peak of Freshness
  • Fresh from the Sea to Your Table
  • Excellent Source of Protein
  • Ready to Eat
  • Pull-Top Can
  • Kosher

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can (80 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein19g
Calcium52mg4%
Iron3.6mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Sardines, Pure Olive Oil, Salt

Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

