Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince Smoked Baby Claims in Olive Oil
3 OZUPC: 0007323000853
Purchase Options
Product Details
- From Managed Fisheries
- Hand Packed in Olive Oil
- Packed at the Peak of Freshness
- Excellent Source of Iron and Protein
- Non-GMO Verified
- Pull-Top Can
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g20%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol40mg13%
Sodium200mg8%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein10g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Smoked Baby Clams ( Mollusks ) , Olive Oil , Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Molluscs and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More