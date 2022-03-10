Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince Smoked Oysters in Cottonseed Oil
3.75 ozUPC: 0007323000051
Product Details
Smoked Oysters are naturally smoked, and are of uniform size and color. As one of the largest importers of smoked oysters in the world, we are able to source only the highest quality of oysters available. Each and every production code is pre-approved prior to shipment. This ensures that our high quality standards are maintained.
- Natural Source Omega-3
- Product of China
- Pull-Top Can
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g14%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg7%
Sodium281mg12%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein14g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Oysters Smoked , Cottonseed Oil , Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Molluscs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
