Crown Prince White Albacore Tuna Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince White Albacore Tuna Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince White Albacore Tuna Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Crown Prince White Albacore Tuna

12 ozUPC: 0007323000850
Purchase Options

Product Details

Excellent source of protein. Fat free food.

  • Natural
  • Solid White Albacore Tuna
  • Packed in Spring Water
  • Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8%
Sodium105mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein16g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Albacore Tuna ( Fish ) , Spring Water . Sea Salt .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More