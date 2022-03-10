Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince White Albacore Tuna
12 ozUPC: 0007323000850
Product Details
Excellent source of protein. Fat free food.
- Natural
- Solid White Albacore Tuna
- Packed in Spring Water
- Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8%
Sodium105mg4%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein16g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Albacore Tuna ( Fish ) , Spring Water . Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
