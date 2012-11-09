Hover to Zoom
Crown Prince Wild Caught Brisling Sardines
3.75 ozUPC: 0007323000808
Product Details
Brisling Sardines boast a delicate flavor and firm texture. All varieties are lightly oak-smoked and hand packed in either pure olive oil, water, or tangy mustard. Just one can provides about one-third of the protein needed every day. Brisling Sardines are an excellent source of calcium, and contain 2 grams of Omega-3 per serving. Try Brisling Sardines in salads, casseroles, sandwiches, or chowders.
- Wild Caught
- Hand Packed in Spring Water
- 1 Layer Naturally Wood Smoked
- Natural Source of Omega-3 and Low in Sodium
- Packed at the Peak of Freshness
- Non GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g26%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium90mg4%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein14g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Naturally Wood Smoked Brisling Sardines , Spring Water
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
