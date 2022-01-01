Enjoy a royally delicious cocktail in a ready-to-drink can with Crown Royal Peach Tea Canadian Whisky Cocktail. Featuring the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal Whisky combined with the sweet flavor of fresh peaches, this cocktail offers an effortlessly delicious way to relax or celebrate. For a refreshing tasting cocktail, simply pour in a glass with ice and garnish with a peach slice. Crown Royal Peach Tea earned a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes four 7% alc./vol. 12 fl oz cans of Peach Tea Canadian Whisky Cocktail. Please drink responsibly.

Features the smooth taste of traditional Crown Royal Whisky with sweet notes of fresh peaches

Delicious signature cocktail in a ready-to-drink can

2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Gold Medal Winner

Prepared single-serve drink with natural flavors

Effortless way to relax or celebrate