Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Crown Royal™ Whisky & Cola
4 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0008200079625
Purchase Options
Located in LIQUOR
Product Details
Enjoy a royally delicious cocktail in a ready-to-drink can with Crown Royal Whisky and Cola Canadian Whisky Cocktail. Featuring the signature smoothness of traditional Crown Royal Whisky combined with cola, this cocktail offers an effortlessly delicious way to relax or celebrate. For a refreshing tasting cocktail, simply pour in a glass with ice and garnish with a lime wedge. Crown Royal Whisky and Cola Canadian Whisky Cocktail earned a gold medal at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Includes four 7% alc./vol. 12 fl oz cans of Whisky and Cola Canadian Whisky Cocktail. Please drink responsibly.
- Features the smooth taste of traditional Crown Royal Whisky with notes of cola
- Delicious signature cocktail in a ready-to-drink can
- 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition Gold Medal Winner
- Prepared single-serve drink with natural flavors
- Effortless way to relax or celebrate