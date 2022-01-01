Made with real cheese in Amish Country, Ohio these delectable pizza crisps from Bunker Hill are a tasty and healthy alternative to chips. These all natural crisps are sugar free, keto friendly, gluten free, and high in protein so you can grab a bag guilt free. Comes in a convenient resealable bag so you can savor them for days at a time, even if it might be tempting to eat them all in one sitting. These crisps come in a bold pizza flavor that is packed with flavor from the heart of Amish Country. Snack guilt free with Bunker Hill Cheese Crisps.