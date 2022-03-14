Hover to Zoom
Crystal Essence Chamomile & Green Tea Roll-On Deodorant
2.25 Fl OzUPC: 0008644931661
Product Details
Natural Deodorant Protection
Crystal™ Essence Chamomile & Green Tea, made of natural mineral salts and infused with the calming aromas of chamomile and green tea, leaves an invisible protective barrier against odor-causing bacteria. Chamomile, known as a stress reducer and green tea, as an anti-oxidant, refresh without overpowering the senses. Crystal essence is long-lasting, non-sticky, non-staining, and leaves no white residue.
- All Natural Protection
- No Aluminum Chlorohydrate
- Paraben Free
- Hypoallergenic
- Safe for the Environment