Natural Deodorant Protection

Crystal™ Essence Chamomile & Green Tea, made of natural mineral salts and infused with the calming aromas of chamomile and green tea, leaves an invisible protective barrier against odor-causing bacteria. Chamomile, known as a stress reducer and green tea, as an anti-oxidant, refresh without overpowering the senses. Crystal essence is long-lasting, non-sticky, non-staining, and leaves no white residue.