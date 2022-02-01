Crystal Essence Lavender & White Tea Body Spray is a gentle, yet powerful deodorant spray. Made with a minimal amount of gentle ingredients, Crystal Essence Lavender & White Tea Body Spray is largely free of harsh and unnecessary additives. This product is manufactured using cruelty free methods, is hypoallergenic and does not contain aluminum or parabens. Each bottle of Crystal Essence Lavender & White Tea Body Spray contains 4 fl oz of product. See label for warnings.