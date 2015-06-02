Crystal Light Naturally Flavored Grape On-The-Go Powdered Drink Mix with Caffeine is a deliciously fruity drink you can enjoy anywhere. With zero grams of sugar and 10 calories per packet, Crystal Light is a sweet alternative to juice and soda and has 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages (this product 10 calories, leading beverages 70 calories), so you don't have to choose between taste and calories. Each packet also has 60 milligrams of caffeine so you can be at your best all day long. Each 0.11 ounce individual packet in this 10 count box of powdered fruit drink mix fits easily in your bag, desk, or car, so you can enjoy a refreshing glass of Crystal Light anywhere. Simply empty one drink mix packet into a bottle of water or a glass with 2 cups of water, shake or stir, and enjoy! All the flavor and only 10 calories per packet... just the way you like it.

(10) 0.11 oz. On-The-Go packets

60 mg of caffeine per packet for a boost of energy

Individual packets ideal for adding flavor to a standard 16.9 fl. oz. water bottle