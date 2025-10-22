Crystal Light Lemonade Drink Mix Packets Perspective: front
10 ct / 0.14 ozUPC: 0004300094502
Product Details

Crystal Light Naturally Flavored Lemonade On-The-Go Powdered Drink Mix is a deliciously fruity drink you can enjoy anywhere. With zero grams of sugar and only 10 calories per packet, Crystal Light is a sweet alternative to juice and soda and has 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages (this product 10 calories, leading beverages 70 calories), so you don't have to choose between taste and calories. Each 0.14 ounce individual packet in this 10 count box of powdered lemonade drink mix fits easily in your bag, desk, or car, so you can enjoy a refreshing glass of Crystal Light anywhere. Simply empty one packet into a bottle of water or a glass with 2 cups of water, shake or stir, and enjoy! All the flavor and only 10 calories per packet... just the way you like it.

  • Powdered drink mix packets are small and easy to pour for on-the-go convenience
  • Individual packets ideal for adding flavor to a standard 16.9 fl. oz. water bottle
  • Classic lemonade flavor
  • Lemonade packet made with zero sugar and 10 calories per packet for guilt-free refreshment
  • Pour the contents of the lemonade drink mix packet into water
  • Empty one packet into a bottle of water or a glass with 2 cups of water, shake or stir, and enjoy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium75mg3.26%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Potassium130mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Citric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Aspartame†, Magnesium Oxide, Maltodextrin, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium, Soy Lecithin, Yellow 5, Artificial Color.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
