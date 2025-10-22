Crystal Light Naturally Flavored Lemonade On-The-Go Powdered Drink Mix is a deliciously fruity drink you can enjoy anywhere. With zero grams of sugar and only 10 calories per packet, Crystal Light is a sweet alternative to juice and soda and has 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages (this product 10 calories, leading beverages 70 calories), so you don't have to choose between taste and calories. Each 0.14 ounce individual packet in this 10 count box of powdered lemonade drink mix fits easily in your bag, desk, or car, so you can enjoy a refreshing glass of Crystal Light anywhere. Simply empty one packet into a bottle of water or a glass with 2 cups of water, shake or stir, and enjoy! All the flavor and only 10 calories per packet... just the way you like it.

