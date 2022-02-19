Crystal Light Lemonade Powdered Drink Mix Packets Perspective: front
Crystal Light Lemonade Powdered Drink Mix Packets Perspective: back
Crystal Light Lemonade Powdered Drink Mix Packets Perspective: left
Crystal Light Lemonade Powdered Drink Mix Packets Perspective: right
Crystal Light Lemonade Powdered Drink Mix Packets

6 ct / 3.2 ozUPC: 0004300095065
Product Details

Crystal Light Naturally Flavored Lemonade Powdered Drink Mix is a refreshing beverage you can enjoy at any time of day. With zero grams of sugar and only 5 calories per serving, Crystal Light is a sweet alternative to juice and soda and has 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages (this product 5 calories, leading beverages 70 calories), so you don't have to choose between taste and calories. It's also made with natural flavors for a refreshing taste. Each pitcher packet of powdered lemonade mix in this 6 count canister is perfectly portioned to make 2 quarts or 1 pitcher of Crystal Light sugar free drink, so there's plenty to share with family and friends. Simply mix one packet of lemonade powder with 8 cups or 2 quarts of water, stir, and enjoy! All the flavor and only 5 calories... just the way you like it.

  • One 6 ct. canister of Crystal Light Naturally Flavored Lemonade Powdered Drink Mix
  • Crystal Light Naturally Flavored Lemonade Powdered Drink Mix delivers low calorie refreshment
  • Each pitcher packet of drink powder makes 5 servings or one 2-quart pitcher
  • Made with zero sugar and 5 calories per serving for guilt-free refreshment
  • Made with natural flavor
  • 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages; this product 5 calories, leading beverages 70 calories
  • Comes in a variety of sizes for all your beverage needs

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.2packet (3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium55mg2.39%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Potassium100mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Citric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Aspartame†, Magnesium Oxide, Maltodextrin, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium, Soy Lecithin, Yellow 5, Artificial Color.†phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.