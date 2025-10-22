Crystal Light Naturally Flavored Pink Lemonade On-The-Go Powdered Drink Mix is a refreshing beverage you can enjoy at any time of day. With zero grams of sugar and 10 calories per packet, Crystal Light is a sweet alternative to juice and soda and has 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages (this product 10 calories, leading beverages 70 calories), so you don't have to choose between taste and calories. It's also made with natural flavors for a refreshingly smooth taste. Each 0.13 ounce individual packet in this 10 count box of powdered lemonade drink mix is perfectly portioned to flavor a bottle of water with Crystal Light sugar free lemonade, so you can enjoy the flavor on the go. Simply mix one lemonade packet with a bottle or glass of water, shake or stir, and enjoy! All the flavor and only 10 calories... just the way you like it.

