Ingredients

Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Aspartame+, Caffeine, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Magnesium Oxide, Artificial Color, Red 40, Yellow5, Blue 1, Soy Lecithin, Tocopherol (To Protect Flavor)

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More