Crystal Light On-The-Go Wild Strawberry with Caffeine Drink Mix Packets
Product Details
Crystal Light Artificially Flavored Wild Strawberry On-The-Go Powdered Drink Mix with Caffeine is a deliciously fruity drink you can enjoy anywhere. With zero grams of sugar and 10 calories per packet, Crystal Light fruit drink powder is a sweet alternative to juice and soda and has 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages (this product 10 calories, leading beverages 70 calories), so you don't have to choose between taste and calories. Each sugar free drink mix packet also has 60 milligrams of caffeine so you can be at your best all day long. Each 0.11 ounce individual packet in this 10 count box of powdered fruit drink mix fits easily in your bag, desk, or car, so you can enjoy a refreshing glass of Crystal Light anywhere. Simply empty one packet from the box into a bottle of water or a glass with 2 cups of water, shake or stir, and enjoy! All the flavor and only 10 calories per packet... just the way you like it.
- Ten 0.11 oz packets of Crystal Light Artificially Flavored Wild Strawberry On-The-Go Powdered Drink Mix with Caffeine
- 60 mg of caffeine per packet for a boost of energy
- Powdered strawberry fruit drink mix packets are small and easy to pour for on-the-go convenience
- Individual packets ideal for adding strawberry flavor to a standard 16.9 fl. oz. water bottle
- Strawberry flavor for a sweet, fruity taste
- Made with zero sugar and 10 calories per packet for guilt-free refreshment
- 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages; this product 10 calories, leading beverages 70 calories
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Maltodextrin, Aspartame+, Caffeine, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Magnesium Oxide, Artificial Color, Red 40, Yellow5, Blue 1, Soy Lecithin, Tocopherol (To Protect Flavor)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
