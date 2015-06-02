Crystal Light Naturally Flavored Peach Mango On-The-Go Powdered Drink Mix with Caffeine is a light and refreshing beverage you can enjoy anywhere. With zero grams of sugar and 5 calories per packet, Crystal Light is a sweet alternative to juice and soda and has 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages (this product 5 calories, leading beverages 70 calories), so you don't have to choose between taste and calories. Each sugar free fruit drink mix packet also has 60 milligrams of caffeine so you can be at your best all day long. These 0.07 ounce individual powdered fruit drink packets in this 10 count box fit easily in your bag, desk, or car, so you can enjoy a refreshing glass of Crystal Light anywhere. Simply empty one packet of fruit drink powder into a bottle of water or a glass with 2 1/2 cups of water, shake or stir, and enjoy! All the flavor and only 5 calories per packet... just the way you like it.

