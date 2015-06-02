Crystal Light Peach Mango Drink Mix On the Go Packets with Caffeine Perspective: front
Crystal Light Peach Mango Drink Mix On the Go Packets with Caffeine Perspective: back
Crystal Light Peach Mango Drink Mix On the Go Packets with Caffeine Perspective: left
Crystal Light Peach Mango Drink Mix On the Go Packets with Caffeine Perspective: right
Crystal Light Peach Mango Drink Mix On the Go Packets with Caffeine Perspective: top
Crystal Light Peach Mango Drink Mix On the Go Packets with Caffeine

10 ct / 0.07 ozUPC: 0004300003695
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

Crystal Light Naturally Flavored Peach Mango On-The-Go Powdered Drink Mix with Caffeine is a light and refreshing beverage you can enjoy anywhere. With zero grams of sugar and 5 calories per packet, Crystal Light is a sweet alternative to juice and soda and has 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages (this product 5 calories, leading beverages 70 calories), so you don't have to choose between taste and calories. Each sugar free fruit drink mix packet also has 60 milligrams of caffeine so you can be at your best all day long. These 0.07 ounce individual powdered fruit drink packets in this 10 count box fit easily in your bag, desk, or car, so you can enjoy a refreshing glass of Crystal Light anywhere. Simply empty one packet of fruit drink powder into a bottle of water or a glass with 2 1/2 cups of water, shake or stir, and enjoy! All the flavor and only 5 calories per packet... just the way you like it.

  • Ten 0.07 oz. packets of Crystal Light Naturally Flavored Peach Mango On-The-Go Powdered Drink Mix with Caffeine
  • Crystal Light Naturally Flavored Peach Mango On-The-Go Powdered Drink Mix with Caffeine offers a convenient refreshing drink
  • This powdered fruit drink mix is easy to pour and mix with water
  • Refreshing peach mango flavor with 60 mg. of caffeine per packet
  • Made with zero sugar and 5 calories per packet for guilt-free refreshment
  • Empty the fruit drink single into your water bottle and shake for hydration anywhere
  • 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages; this product 5 calories, leading beverages 70 calories

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Citric Acid, Aspartame†, Maltodextrin, Caffeine, Magnesium Oxide, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural Flavor, Soy Lecithin, Yellow 5, Red 40.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
