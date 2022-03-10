Crystal Light Pure Grape Naturally Sweetened Drink Mix Packets
Product Details
Crystal Light Pure Grape Powdered Drink Mix is a deliciously fruity drink you can enjoy anywhere.Individual 0.13 ounce grape drink packets fit easily in your bag, desk, or car, so you can enjoy a refreshing glass of Crystal Light Pure Grape anywhere. Simply empty one packet of this seven pack of powdered grape drink mix into a bottle of water or a glass with 2 cups of water, shake or stir, and enjoy!The all time favorite Crystal Light brings a new revitalizing Grape energy drink that contains low calories perfectly fused with Natural flavors. Being USA certified, the product is made with precision and quality.
- 7 on-the-go packets of Crystal Light Pure Grape Powdered Drink Mix
- No artificial sweeteners, flavors, or preservatives
- Naturally sweetened with sugar and with stevia leaf extract
- Flavor sourced from natural grape, berry, and other natural flavors
- Color sourced from purple carrot and hibiscus flower
- Powdered grape drink mix packets are small and easy to pour for on-the-go convenience
- Individual packets are ideal for adding flavor to a standard 16.9 fl. oz. water bottle
- 5 calories
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Maltodextrin, Stevia Leaf Extract (Sweetener), Sodium Citrate, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural Flavor, Magnesium Oxide, Salt, Purple Carrot and Hibiscus Flower Extracts (For Color)
Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More