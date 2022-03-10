Crystal Light Pure Grape Naturally Sweetened Drink Mix Packets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Crystal Light Pure Grape Naturally Sweetened Drink Mix Packets Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Crystal Light Pure Grape Naturally Sweetened Drink Mix Packets Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Crystal Light Pure Grape Naturally Sweetened Drink Mix Packets Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Crystal Light Pure Grape Naturally Sweetened Drink Mix Packets Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Crystal Light Pure Grape Naturally Sweetened Drink Mix Packets

7 ctUPC: 0004300007129
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

Crystal Light Pure Grape Powdered Drink Mix is a deliciously fruity drink you can enjoy anywhere.Individual 0.13 ounce grape drink packets fit easily in your bag, desk, or car, so you can enjoy a refreshing glass of Crystal Light Pure Grape anywhere. Simply empty one packet of this seven pack of powdered grape drink mix into a bottle of water or a glass with 2 cups of water, shake or stir, and enjoy!The all time favorite Crystal Light brings a new revitalizing Grape energy drink that contains low calories perfectly fused with Natural flavors. Being USA certified, the product is made with precision and quality.

  • 7 on-the-go packets of Crystal Light Pure Grape Powdered Drink Mix
  • No artificial sweeteners, flavors, or preservatives
  • Naturally sweetened with sugar and with stevia leaf extract
  • Flavor sourced from natural grape, berry, and other natural flavors
  • Color sourced from purple carrot and hibiscus flower
  • Powdered grape drink mix packets are small and easy to pour for on-the-go convenience
  • Individual packets are ideal for adding flavor to a standard 16.9 fl. oz. water bottle
  • 5 calories

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (3.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Maltodextrin, Stevia Leaf Extract (Sweetener), Sodium Citrate, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural Flavor, Magnesium Oxide, Salt, Purple Carrot and Hibiscus Flower Extracts (For Color)

Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More