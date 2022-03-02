Hover to Zoom
Crystal Light Pure Raspberry Lemonade Drink Mix Packets
7 ct / 0.15 ozUPC: 0004300007107
Product Details
- Sweetened with Sugar and Stevia Leaf Extract
- Color Sourced from Black Carrot
- Flavor Sourced from Raspberry, Blueberry, Lemon, and Other Natural Flavor
- Raspberry Lemonade - Naturally Sweetened Drink Mix
- No Artificial Sweeteners, Flavors, Or Preservatives
- 7 On-the Go Packets
- 5 Calories per 1/2 Packet
- 90% Fewer Calories Than Leading Beverages
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1packet (4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Sugar2g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Maltodextrin, Stevia Leaf Extract (Sweetener), Contains Less Than 2% of Black Raspberry and Blueberry Juice Concentrates, Natural Flavor, Magnesium Oxide, Soy Lecithin, Black Carrot Extract (For Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More