Crystal Light Pure Strawberry Kiwi Drink Mix
Product Details
Crystal Light brings a new revitalizing Strawberry Kiwi energy drink that contains low calories perfectly fused with Natural flavors. Being USA certified, the product is made with precision and quality. Crystal Light is proud to be known as one of those high quality products that have 10 calories per packet, making it one of the leading brands offering a healthy drink that people of any age can enjoy. Crystal Light Pure Strawberry Kiwi On-The-Go Powdered Drink Mix is a deliciously fruity drink you can enjoy anywhere. With no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or preservatives and 90 percent fewer calories than other leading beverages, you dont have to choose between taste and calories. Individual 0.12 ounce powdered fruit drink packets fit easily in your bag, desk, or car, so you can enjoy a refreshing glass of Crystal Light Pure Strawberry Kiwi anywhere. Simply empty one drink mix packet from this seven count box into a bottle of water or a glass with 2 cups of water, shake or stir, and enjoy! All the flavor and no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or preservatives...just the way you like it.
- Color sourced from black carrot
- Flavor sourced from natural kiwi, strawberry, and other natural flavors
- Individual packets are ideal for adding flavor to a standard 16.9 fl. oz. water bottle
- Naturally sweetened with sugar and with stevia leaf extract
- Powdered fruit drink mix packets are small and easy to pour for on-the-go convenience
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Stevia Leaf Extract (Sweetener), Sodium Citrate, Maltodextrin, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural Flavor, Magnesium Oxide, Black Carrot Extract (For Color), Kiwi Juice Concentrate
Allergen Info
Contains Carrots and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More