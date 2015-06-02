Crystal Light Raspberry Green Tea Drink Mix Perspective: front
Crystal Light Raspberry Green Tea Drink Mix

5 ctUPC: 0004300001291
Product Details

Crystal Light Naturally Flavored Raspberry Green Tea Powdered Drink Mix is a refreshing beverage you can enjoy at any time of day. With zero grams of sugar and only 5 calories per serving, Crystal Light is a sweet alternative to juice and soda and has 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages (this product 5 calories, leading beverages 70 calories), so you don't have to choose between taste and calories. It's also made with real green tea for a refreshingly smooth taste. Each pitcher packet of powdered iced tea mix in this 5 count canister is perfectly portioned to make 2 quarts or 1 pitcher of Crystal Light sugar free iced tea, so there's plenty to share with family and friends. Simply mix one iced tea packet with 8 cups or 2 quarts of water, stir, and enjoy! All the flavor and only 5 calories... just the way you like it.

  • Crystal Light Naturally Flavored Raspberry Green Tea Powdered Drink Mix delivers low calorie refreshment
  • Each pitcher packet makes 5 servings or one 2-quart pitcher
  • Made with zero sugar and 5 calories per serving for guilt-free refreshment
  • Made with real green tea
  • 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages; this product 5 calories, leading beverages 70 calories
  • Comes in a variety of sizes for all your beverage needs

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.125packet (1.4 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Instant Green Tea, Malic Acid, Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Calcium Carbonate, Sodium and Potassium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Oxide, Red 40.Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
