Crystal Light Naturally Flavored Raspberry Green Tea Powdered Drink Mix is a refreshing beverage you can enjoy at any time of day. With zero grams of sugar and only 5 calories per serving, Crystal Light is a sweet alternative to juice and soda and has 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages (this product 5 calories, leading beverages 70 calories), so you don't have to choose between taste and calories. It's also made with real green tea for a refreshingly smooth taste. Each pitcher packet of powdered iced tea mix in this 5 count canister is perfectly portioned to make 2 quarts or 1 pitcher of Crystal Light sugar free iced tea, so there's plenty to share with family and friends. Simply mix one iced tea packet with 8 cups or 2 quarts of water, stir, and enjoy! All the flavor and only 5 calories... just the way you like it.
- Crystal Light Naturally Flavored Raspberry Green Tea Powdered Drink Mix delivers low calorie refreshment
- Each pitcher packet makes 5 servings or one 2-quart pitcher
- Made with zero sugar and 5 calories per serving for guilt-free refreshment
- Made with real green tea
- 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages; this product 5 calories, leading beverages 70 calories
- Comes in a variety of sizes for all your beverage needs
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Citric Acid, Instant Green Tea, Malic Acid, Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Contains Less Than 2% of Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Calcium Carbonate, Sodium and Potassium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Oxide, Red 40.Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
