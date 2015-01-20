Crystal Light Raspberry Lemonade Artificially Flavored Powdered Drink Mix On the Go Lemonade Packets
Enjoy the classic flavor of Crystal Light Lemonade with a fruity touch of raspberry anytime, anywhere. Crystal Light Raspberry Lemonade Artificially Flavored Powdered Drink Mix is a refreshing beverage you can always take with you. Containing zero grams of sugar and only 5 calories per packet, Crystal Light Raspberry Lemonade mix sticks are a sweet alternative to sugary juice and sodas. Each raspberry lemonade drink mix packet has 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages (per 16 fl. oz. 5 calories, leading beverages 130 calories), so you don't have to choose between taste and calories. Every box contains 10 sticks of lemonade powder perfectly portioned to flavor a bottle of water so you can enjoy your raspberry lemonade anywhere. Simply empty one packet in a 16.9 fluid ounce bottle or glass of water, mix and enjoy! If you like our Crystal Light on the go lemonade mix, try our drink mix pitcher packets too.
- Ten on-the-go packets of Crystal Light Raspberry Lemonade Artificially Flavored Powdered Drink Mix
- Our Crystal Light on the go raspberry lemonade powder packets offer a delicious beverage packed with great flavor
- Crystal Light sugar free Raspberry Lemonade drink mix is made with zero sugar and only 5 calories per packet for a guilt-free refreshment
- Our lemonade powder has a classic Crystal Light lemonade flavor with a fruity touch of raspberry
- Each powdered drink mix single of raspberry lemonade is ideal for adding to a standard 16.9 fl. oz. water bottle
- Every raspberry lemonade mix stick has 90 percent fewer calories than leading beverages; per 16 fl. oz. Crystal Light Raspberry Lemonade 5 calories, leading beverages 130 calories
- Crystal Light drink mix comes in a variety of sizes and flavors for all your beverage needs
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Maltodextrin, Calcium Phosphate, Aspartame (Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine), Contains Less than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Color, Red 40, Blue 1, Tocopherol (Preserves Freshness).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
