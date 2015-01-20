Ingredients

Citric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Maltodextrin, Calcium Phosphate, Aspartame (Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine), Contains Less than 2% of Natural and Artificial Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium, Soy Lecithin, Artificial Color, Red 40, Blue 1, Tocopherol (Preserves Freshness).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More