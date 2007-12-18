Crystal Unscented Mineral Roll-On Deodorant Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Crystal Unscented Mineral Roll-On Deodorant Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Crystal Unscented Mineral Roll-On Deodorant Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Crystal Unscented Mineral Roll-On Deodorant Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Crystal Unscented Mineral Roll-On Deodorant

2.25 fl ozUPC: 0008644930006
Purchase Options

Product Details

Crystal Deodorant™ is made of mineral salts which prevent body odor by creating an invisible protective barrier to block odor before it starts. This effective deodorant is non-sticky, non-staining, leaves no white residue and can be used by both men and women.Prevents body odor for up to 24 hours.Effective Odor Protection is in our nature.

  • Prevents odor safely for up to 24 hours
  • Made without aluminum chloride/chlorohydrate/zirconium, parabens, and fragrance
  • Vegan and cruelty free