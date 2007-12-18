Hover to Zoom
Crystal Unscented Mineral Roll-On Deodorant
2.25 fl ozUPC: 0008644930006
Crystal Deodorant™ is made of mineral salts which prevent body odor by creating an invisible protective barrier to block odor before it starts. This effective deodorant is non-sticky, non-staining, leaves no white residue and can be used by both men and women.Prevents body odor for up to 24 hours.Effective Odor Protection is in our nature.
- Prevents odor safely for up to 24 hours
- Made without aluminum chloride/chlorohydrate/zirconium, parabens, and fragrance
- Vegan and cruelty free