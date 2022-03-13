Hover to Zoom
Cucina Antica Garlic Marinara Sauce
25 ozUPC: 0067729499114
Product Details
Garlic Marinara sauce allows the home chef to satisfy everyone, as it is a perfectly balanced blend of Italian peeled plum tomatoes, fresh herbs, and spices. Simmer it for a few minutes and toss it with your favorite pasta to create a simply delicious meal.
- Homemade Style
- All Natural
- No Sugar Added
- Made With Imported San Marzano Italian Plum Tomatoes
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Protein1g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Imported Italian San Marzano Tomatoes, Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Puree, Salt), Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Basil, White Pepper, Black Pepper.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
