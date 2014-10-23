Cucina Antica Tuscany Pumpkin Pasta Sauce
Inspired by Italy's rustic harvest, we bring you Tuscany Pumpkin Pasta Sauce. This all-natural blend of peak-harvested pumpkin, flavorful San Marzano tomatoes, and aromatic spices is simmered with a touch of cream. Great tossed with cheese ravioli or paired with other pastas, fish, meat, and vegetables.
- Homemade Flavor
- All Natural
- Gluten Free
- Made with Imported San Marzano Italian Plum Tomatoes
Pumpkin Puree, Water, Imported Italian San Marzano Tomatoes, Pasteurized Heavy Cream, Honey, Butter, Carrot Puree, Sea Salt, Onions, Garlic, Citric Acid, Basil, Black Pepper, Parsley, Spices, Rosemary, Cinnamon, Sage, Xanthan Gum.
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
