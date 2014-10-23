Cucina Antica Tuscany Pumpkin Pasta Sauce Perspective: front
Cucina Antica Tuscany Pumpkin Pasta Sauce Perspective: left
Cucina Antica Tuscany Pumpkin Pasta Sauce Perspective: right
Cucina Antica Tuscany Pumpkin Pasta Sauce

25 ozUPC: 0067729499120
Inspired by Italy's rustic harvest, we bring you Tuscany Pumpkin Pasta Sauce. This all-natural blend of peak-harvested pumpkin, flavorful San Marzano tomatoes, and aromatic spices is simmered with a touch of cream. Great tossed with cheese ravioli or paired with other pastas, fish, meat, and vegetables.

  • Homemade Flavor
  • All Natural
  • Gluten Free
  • Made with Imported San Marzano Italian Plum Tomatoes

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium320mg13.91%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar6g
Protein1g
Iron0.8mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Pumpkin Puree, Water, Imported Italian San Marzano Tomatoes, Pasteurized Heavy Cream, Honey, Butter, Carrot Puree, Sea Salt, Onions, Garlic, Citric Acid, Basil, Black Pepper, Parsley, Spices, Rosemary, Cinnamon, Sage, Xanthan Gum.

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

