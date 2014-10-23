Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.5cup (120 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 90

% Daily value*

Total Fat 6g 7.69% Saturated Fat 3.5g 17.5%

Cholesterol 15mg 5%

Sodium 320mg 13.91%

Total Carbohydrate 10g 3.64% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 6g

Protein 1g

Iron 0.8mg 4%