Cuisinart 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker with Hot Water System
1 ctUPC: 0008627916894
Piping hot fresh coffee is only the beginning with the Coffee Plus 12 Cup Programmable Coffeemaker plus Hot Water System! This incredible Cuisinart hot beverage machine packs all the usual features like 24-hour programmability, Brew Pause, and carafe temperature control, but also packs on our Hot Water System for ultra convenience. The easy to use indicator lights let you know when the hot water is ready, so you can dispense hot water with a simple press of a lever to make your favorite instant soups, hot cocoa, tea, and more! The hot water system is independent of the coffeemaker, meaning you can use them separately, or at the same time for a quick oatmeal and coffee breakfast!
Features:
- 12 Cup Carafe with a drip-free pour spout and a comfortable handle
- Fully Automatic with auto-on and auto shutoff, self-clean function and 1-4 cup setting.
- Carafe Temperature Control offers a heater plate with High, Medium and Low settings to keep coffee at the temperature you prefer
- Brew Pause feature lets you enjoy a cup of coffee before the brewing cycle has finished
- Hot Water On Demand heats up fast. Press the lever to dispense hot water
- Easy to use indicator lights let you know when water is hot and ready to dispense, and when it's time to refill-Removable Drip Tray leaves you plenty of room for tall travel mugs
- Separate Hot Water System has its own power button and 54oz water reservoir; operates independently or at the same time as the coffeemaker
- Safety Feature prevents hot water from being dispensed
- Limited 3-Year Warranty
- BPA Free