Cuisinart 2-Qt. Frozen Yogurt-Sorbet & Ice Cream Maker
1 ctUPC: 0008627916800
Product Details
What's better than one quart of luscious homemade ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt? Two quarts! The fully automatic Cuisinart® Pure Indulgence™ makes 2 quarts of your favorite frozen desserts or drinks in as little as 25 minutes. It's easy - an integrated motor, double-insulated freezer bowl and automatic mixing paddle do all the work. Results are consistently smooth, cleanup is easy, and the brushed metal styling is simply sensational.
Features:
- Double insulated freezer bowl holds up to 2 quarts of frozen dessert
- Brushed metal housing with embossed logo
- Fully automatic heavy-duty motor makes frozen desserts or drinks in as little as 20 minutes
- Large ingredient spout for adding mix-ins
- Limited 3-year warranty
- BPA Free