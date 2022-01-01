Cuisinart’s new T-Series line features trendsetting toasters with sleek touch button controls for premium styling and effortless toasting. New features make these units stand out – QuickView function lets users check toast without interrupting the toasting cycle, and a +30-Second control adds a little extra time as needed. The T-Series sleek black touchpad changes the dynamic of today’s kitchen. Invisible in standby mode, it wakes up when the power icon is touched, illuminating options for Bagel, Defrost and Single Slice, as well as a choice of six shade settings. Style meets technology in the T-Series toasters from Cuisinart!

