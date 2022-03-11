Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart 5-Tray Food Dehydrator
1 ctUPC: 0008627917572
Purchase Options
Product Details
The Cuisinart Food Dehydrator dries your favorite meats and fruits for healthier and delicious snacks. Or dry herbs and flowers for a fragrant potpourri.
Features:
- Five stackable, interlocking racks
- Top venting system
- Fruit roll-up sheet included
- 620 watts of power
- Great for beef jerky, dried fruits and herbs
- Additional racks available, stack up to 9 at one time (DHR30RACK)
- Limited Five-Year Motor Warranty