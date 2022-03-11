Cuisinart 5-Tray Food Dehydrator Perspective: front
Cuisinart 5-Tray Food Dehydrator

1 ctUPC: 0008627917572
Product Details

The Cuisinart Food Dehydrator dries your favorite meats and fruits for healthier and delicious snacks. Or dry herbs and flowers for a fragrant potpourri.

Features:

  • Five stackable, interlocking racks
  • Top venting system
  • Fruit roll-up sheet included
  • 620 watts of power
  • Great for beef jerky, dried fruits and herbs
  • Additional racks available, stack up to 9 at one time (DHR30RACK)
  • Limited Five-Year Motor Warranty