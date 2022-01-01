Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart 8-Cup Pure Precision Pour Over Coffee Brewer
1 ctUPC: 0008627917664
Product Details
Kick your premium coffeemaking up a notch with a coffee-bar quality brewer that deliver gourmet, coffee-bar quality flavor! This precision brewing technique provides superior flavor extraction, and has earned the respected SCAA Home Brewer Certification! Fully electric operation pre-wets grounds before brewing to let the flavor "bloom." Now your friends and family can enjoy the superior coffee taste produced by manual brewers – without the work! Temperature and strength lets you customize every coffee, and a unique laser-etched stainless steel filter helps to maximize this exceptional coffee experience. Available with Glass Carafe or Thermal Carafe.
Features:
- SCAA Certified – meets the Specialty Coffee Association of America’s rigorous technical requirements for exemplary home brewers
- Flavor strength control – mild, medium, bold
- Temperature control – hot, extra hot
- 24-hour programmable – auto on, adjustable auto off, self clean
- Brew Pause™ – pour a drip-free cup before cycle is complete
- Includes charcoal water filter, laser-etched stainless steel permanent filter and #4 paper filter starter pack
- Limited 3 year warranty