Cuisinart 8 in. Graphix Collection Chefs Knife, Stainless Steel
1UPC: 0008627908996
Cuisinart adds innovative lines, looks and textures to its expanding collection of cutlery block sets. New blade surfaces, unique textured handles and a selection of both knife styles and block styles let consumers choose superior cutting tools that fit their kitchen decor as well as their personal cooking styles.Features. Variety of innovative new knife and block styles let home cooks customize their cutlery collection. Superior high-carbon stainless steel blades for precision and accuracy. Precision-tapered ground blades that narrow gradually to an extremely sharp, fine edge. Textured handles make for easy, comfortable cuttingSpecifications. Color: Stainless Steel. Size: 8 in. . Material: Stainless Steel. Type: Chef Knife. Care Instruction: Hand Wash