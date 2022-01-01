Cuisinart adds innovative lines, looks and textures to its expanding collection of cutlery block sets. New blade surfaces, unique textured handles and a selection of both knife styles and block styles let consumers choose superior cutting tools that fit their kitchen decor as well as their personal cooking styles.

. Variety of innovative new knife and block styles let home cooks customize their cutlery collection. Superior high-carbon stainless steel blades for precision and accuracy. Precision-tapered ground blades that narrow gradually to an extremely sharp, fine edge. Textured handles make for easy, comfortable cuttingStainless Steel.8 in. .Stainless Steel.Chef Knife.Hand Wash