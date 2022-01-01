Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart 8-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker
1 ctUPC: 0008627915091
Purchase Options
Product Details
Prepare family-sized meals fast with the 8-Quart Pressure Cooker! Just toss ingredients into the pot, lock the lid, and let the pressure cooker do the work – presets for meats, stews, soups and beans eliminate the guesswork! It’s easy to brown, simmer or sauté food right in the pot before cooking, plus keep it warm when done! Pressure cooked food retains more vitamins and minerals than traditional cooking methods, stays moist and flavors stay true.
Features:
- 8-quart capacity
- Fingerprint-proof brushed stainless steel housing
- Digital thermostat
- Push button control for cooking options and programmed settings: Low & High Pressure, Browning, Simmer, Sauté and automatic
- Keep Warm Settings
- Cool-touch side handles
- Nonstick cooking pot
- Trivet included
- Dishwasher-safe cooking pot and trivet-1300 watts
- Limited 3-year warranty
- BPA Free