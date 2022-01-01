Cuisinart professional quality stainless steel knives have a cutting-edge, non-stick coating that makes slicing easier - and allows for cleaner cuts during food prep to avoid cross contamination. In style-conscious hues for today's design-smart, these premium knives come with matching blade guards, ergonomic handles and cutting board.

. Non-slip cutting board. High quality stainless steel blades. Ceramic color coating. Matching blade protector for each knife. 11 Piece