The Cuisinart® AirFryer Toaster Oven is now available in a new, space-saving design! Cuisinart’s Compact AirFryer Toaster Oven is big enough to airfry up to 2.5 lb. of food, toast 4 slices of bread or bagel halves, and bake up to a 3 lb. chicken. With all the features of our full-size models, including 6 functions and temperatures up to 450°F, this is an oven that offers multiple menu options and great performance without crowding the countertop!

Features:

Compact design takes less room on the countertop

Large capacity: Airfries up to 2.5 lb., toasts 4 slices of bread, bakes a 3 lb. chicken

Six functions: Convection Bake, Convection Broil, AirFry, Toast, Bagel, Warm

Adjustable temperature control: Warm to 450°F

Toast shade timer: Light-Medium-Dark-Stainless steel aesthetic

Viewing window

Quiet operation

Includes: AirFry Basket, Baking Pan, Wire Rack, Crumb Tray