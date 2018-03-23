Cuisinart Automatic Frozen Yogurt Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker - White Perspective: front
Cuisinart Automatic Frozen Yogurt Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker - White

1 ctUPC: 0008627916809
Product Details

Now you can make your favorite frozen yogurt at home in just 20 minutes or less! The fully automatic Cuisinart® Frozen Yogurt - Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker lets you turn ingredients into a delicious and healthy frozen treat with no fuss and no mess. Simply add your ingredients to the bowl, press ON, and the machine does the rest!

Features:

  • New patent-pending mixing paddle makes frozen treats in 20 minutes or less!
  • Large capacity – makes up to 1½ quarts
  • Double-insulated freezer bowl eliminates the need for ice
  • Easy-lock lid with large spout makes adding ingredients simple and mess free
  • BPA Free