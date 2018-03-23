Hover to Zoom
Cuisinart Automatic Frozen Yogurt Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker - White
1 ctUPC: 0008627916809
Product Details
Now you can make your favorite frozen yogurt at home in just 20 minutes or less! The fully automatic Cuisinart® Frozen Yogurt - Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker lets you turn ingredients into a delicious and healthy frozen treat with no fuss and no mess. Simply add your ingredients to the bowl, press ON, and the machine does the rest!
Features:
- New patent-pending mixing paddle makes frozen treats in 20 minutes or less!
- Large capacity – makes up to 1½ quarts
- Double-insulated freezer bowl eliminates the need for ice
- Easy-lock lid with large spout makes adding ingredients simple and mess free
- BPA Free